The Rock Slams Vin Diesel Over 'Manipulation'

(Newser) – Relations just got icier between two mainstays of the Fast & Furious franchise. In an interview with CNN, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson slammed co-star Vin Diesel over a recent Instagram post by the latter. In that post, Diesel implored Johnson to return to the franchise, and Johnson then called the plea "an example of his manipulation." Johnson told CNN that he previously spoke directly with Diesel and made clear in "firm yet cordial" words that he wouldn't return but would always be a supporter. "My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace," he said. "It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

In his own post, Diesel made reference to the late Paul Walker (he refers to him as "Pablo") and talked about how his kids call Johnson "Uncle Dwayne." He added: "I say this out of love ... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play." This didn't sit well with The Rock. "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death," he told CNN. "Leave them out of it." As USA Today notes, tension between the two flared publicly during the 2017 filming of The Fate of the Furious, "and that has deprived fans of Johnson's Luke Hobbs in the main franchise ever since." (Read more Dwayne The Rock Johnson stories.)