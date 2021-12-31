 
X

Weak Final Day Wraps Up Strong Year

Dow ends 2021 up 21%, while S&P rose 26%
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 31, 2021 3:55 PM CST
Year of Strong Gains Wraps Up on a Down Day
A large Christmas tree stands outside the New York Stock Exchange last month.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(Newser) – Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note Friday but still managed to end the year with big gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. It wound up with a yearly gain of 26.9%, the AP reports, nearly as big as its gain two years ago—just before the pandemic set in. The S&P 500 notched its latest record high on Wednesday, its 70th of the year. Company profits came in strong this year as the economy reopened, but the fast-spreading omicron variant and the looming end of the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies are overhangs for investors going into the new year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, per MarketWatch. For the year, the Dow was up 18.7%. The Nasdaq posted a 21.4% gain for 2021 as it closed off 0.6% on Friday. (Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X