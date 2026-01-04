How Americans Plan on Saving in 2026

Now's the time to set up a plan to cut spending, reduce debt, and bulk up that emergency fund
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 4, 2026 5:00 PM CST
How Americans Plan on Saving in 2026
A canning jar filled with money sits on a shelf in East Derry, New Hampshire, on June 15, 2018.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

The start of a new year usually brings new motivation, with many resolutions that focus on financial goals, such as paying off credit card debt or saving for a new house. "New Year's is a really good time to review and realign your financial goals overall," says Erica Grundza, a certified financial planner at the Betterment investing app. When building your goals for 2026, Grundza recommends focusing less on the past and more on an optimistic, yet realistic, vision for the future. The AP spoke with people making financial resolutions for 2026. Here's a look at what they're planning and how you can draw inspiration for your own resolutions:

  • Achievable plans: Resolutions can easily turn into unattainable goals, says MarieYolaine Toms, founder of Focused Fire, a financial coaching company. To avoid setting unrealistic expectations, Toms follows a "no resolutions" mindset and instead focuses on making an actionable plan. Recently, Toms encouraged her clients to check their credit report with the three credit bureaus and, based on their credit reports, make an attainable plan to start a savings account—for example, adding $25 to their savings account each week.
  • Cut debt and save: Make a budget and figure out if you can slash some of the money you owe. After losing her job as a magazine editor in September, Rachel Pelovitz, 33, took a closer look at her finances, including a significant amount of debt over the last few years due to her husband's year-and-a-half-long unemployment. Ultimately, the couple chose to sell their house and work with a debt consolidation organization, with Pelovitz's main goal for 2026 being to pay off half of her credit card debt.
  • Bolster your savings account: Jenni Lee, 27, plans on doing just that by cutting back on unnecessary spending on clothing items and eating out in 2026. Her long-term goal: to buy a house.
  • Set up an emergency fund: If you're in a position to do so, having multiple financial goals you're working toward at the same time can be a great way to speed up your progress. For Melanie Duarte, 23, her New Year's money goals include paying off her student loans and credit card debt while building an emergency fund. "I made sure to include it in my budget, even if it's something as small as, like, $50" in the e-fund, she says.
  • Finding balance: Ideally, save for your long-term goals while also making sure you enjoy your money. After the death of her grandfather just a few years after his retirement, Tiana Stewart, 26, felt he didn't get to enjoy the fruits of his labor. So, this past year, Stewart decided to enjoy her life and travel.
  • Do a 'no-buy' year: Budgeting challenges like this can be a great way to set boundaries on your spending. Many people start such challenges at the beginning of the year and commit to keep going until the end, while others start off with a no-buy month.
More here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X