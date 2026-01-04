How Americans Plan on Saving in 2026

The start of a new year usually brings new motivation, with many resolutions that focus on financial goals, such as paying off credit card debt or saving for a new house. "New Year's is a really good time to review and realign your financial goals overall," says Erica Grundza, a certified financial planner at the Betterment investing app. When building your goals for 2026, Grundza recommends focusing less on the past and more on an optimistic, yet realistic, vision for the future. The AP spoke with people making financial resolutions for 2026. Here's a look at what they're planning and how you can draw inspiration for your own resolutions: