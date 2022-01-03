 
Meteor Likely Exploded Over Pittsburgh on New Year's Day

Happy 2022!
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2022 1:35 AM CST

(Newser) – Residents of suburban Pittsburgh were startled on the first day of the new year by a large boom, which even shook homes. It was heard and felt throughout much of western Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reports. After much speculation (earthquake? bomb? thunder? demolition?) the National Weather Service tweeted later on Saturday that the 11:30am boom was likely a meteor explosion. "[Satellite data] shows a flash that was not associated with lightning," NWS Pittsburgh writes. While not officially confirmed, it continues, an exploding meteor is "the most likely explanation at this time." Per NPR, exploding meteors are also called airbursts, and are caused when a larger meteor hits Earth's atmosphere and breaks into pieces. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

