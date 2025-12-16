Michelle Obama Defends Reiners After Trump Post: 'Not Deranged'

Michelle Obama says a social evening with Rob and Michele Reiner never happened for the worst possible reason. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the former first lady revealed that she and former President Obama had been set to see the couple on the very day they were found dead , per the Guardian . "We were supposed to be seeing them that night—last night," she said, without detailing the plans. The Reiners were discovered with stab wounds in their Los Angeles home around 3:30pm on Sunday, according to police. The LAPD concluded they were homicide victims.

Their son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested about six hours later and is being held without bail on suspicion of murder. On Kimmel's show, Michelle Obama also responded to a social media post by President Trump, who'd labeled Rob Reiner as suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome." "Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know," she said. "They are not deranged or crazed." She described the couple as passionate and willing to act on their beliefs, saying they cared deeply about family, country, fairness, and equity.

Her husband had earlier issued his own public tribute, writing that the Reiners "lived lives defined by purpose" and would be remembered for the "values they championed and the countless people they inspired." Meanwhile, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, whose hit sitcom was produced by Reiner's Castle Rock Entertainment, credited Rob Reiner with keeping Seinfeld on the air when network executives were unimpressed with early episodes. "He saw something no one else could," Seinfeld wrote on social media, adding that the Reiners' partnership became his model of a marriage in which "each one [was] broadening the other." Their deaths together, he said, were "impossibly sad."