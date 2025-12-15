After Reiner Murders, Arrest, Focus Is On a 2015 Movie

The arrest of Nick Reiner after the murder of his famous parents has drawn attention to a 2015 film he helped make with his father. Rob Reiner directed Being Charlie, and Nick Reiner was a co-writer. The movie is loosely based on the younger Reiner's struggles with drug addiction as a teenager and the effect on the family.

The film "offers an unusually candid glimpse into the inner workings of the Reiner household in those years when Nick's challenges grew," per the Hollywood Reporter. The fictional Charlie resents his parents' tough approach to his addiction, including mandatory rehab stays, which paralleled what happened in real life.