Politics | Rob Reiner Republicans Blast Trump for Reiner Remarks GOP lawmakers call Trump's response to killing insensitive and political By Rob Quinn withNewser.AI Posted Dec 15, 2025 7:10 PM CST Copied President Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) See 2 more photos President Trump latest social media broadside was too much for some Republicans. Several GOP lawmakers on Monday criticized Trump for implying that filmmaker Rob Reiner's killing—a case in which his son is being held—was somehow linked to what Trump calls "Trump derangement syndrome," his label for intense opposition to him, the Hill reports. "This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, calling for empathy for families dealing with addiction and mental illness. Rep. Thomas Massie branded Trump's comment "inappropriate and disrespectful" and said many Republicans are staying quiet "because they're afraid." Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Don Bacon of Nebraska, who hold districts that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, also broke ranks. "This statement is wrong," Lawler said in a post on X, referring to Trump's Truth Social post. "Regardless of one's political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It's a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period." Bacon reposted the message and later told CNN, "I'd expect to hear something like this from a drunk guy at a bar, not the President of the United States. Can the President be presidential?" Other Republicans, including Rep. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma and Trump's former attorney Jenna Ellis, said the focus should be on supporting the grieving family, not scoring political points. "The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk's death," Ellis said in a post on X. "This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency." In Trump's Truth Social post, he claimed that Reiner—a longtime critic who had called Trump "a criminal"—died "due to the anger he caused others" through his "incurable affliction" with "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME." Reiner, in one of his final interviews, told Piers Morgan that his reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk was "horror," the New York Post reports. "I unfortunately saw the video of it and it's beyond belief what happened to him and that should never happen to anybody," he said. "I don't care what your political beliefs are. That's not acceptable." Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted video of the interview on X Sunday night, saying, "Rob Reiner responded with grace and compassion to Charlie's assassination. This video makes it all the more painful to hear of he and his wife's tragic end." Congressional GOP leaders didn't speak out against Trump's remarks on Monday, the Washington Post reports, though House Speaker Mike Johnson said that in the holiday season, "we have to appeal to our better angels, and I think we've got to amplify those voices and those sentiments." Read These Next Horrific tragedy reported at Rob Reiner's house. Rob Reiner's son has been arrested after murder of his parents. Police interviewing family member after deaths of Rob Reiner, wife. Hero who disarmed Australia shooter might lose his arm. See 2 more photos Report an error