Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's $28.5M Bail Bid

(Newser) – A judge rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Monday, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan in Manhattan rejected the proposed bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, the AP reports. Defense lawyers for Maxwell, who had lost a bail request shortly after her July arrest and is being held at a federal lockup in Brooklyn, recently offered the new bail package, saying Maxwell and her husband were offering all of their wealth—$22.5 million—and millions more in the assets of friends and family to secure bail. Maxwell's husband has not been publicly identified.

Her attorneys said Maxwell would remain in a New York City residence under 24-hour guard and would submit to electronic monitoring if the judge accepted the bail package. They had complained that Maxwell was being mistreated by guards who wake her every 15 minutes at night and who subject her to repeated unnecessary searches while failing to adequately protect her from an outbreak of the coronavirus at the jail. Prosecutors said Maxwell still retained access to significant wealth and was a high risk to flee because of her connections abroad—in addition to US citizenship, she holds citizenship in the her native United Kingdom and France.