(Newser) – The Eagles fans have landed, quite literally. More specifically, a railing collapsed and they spilled onto the ground after their team won against the Washington Football Team at Maryland's FedExField on Sunday. The incident occurred just as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was heading off the field, reports the Washington Post. A video posted by NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo shows Hurts casually strolling off the field, but as he approaches the tunnel leading to the locker room, the railing on the left side gives way, causing a handful of fans greeting Hurts to tumble about 6 feet to the ground in front of him.

"QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today's game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room," Garafolo noted in his tweet. Luckily, Hurts' name wasn't prophetic: He managed to avoid getting knocked down by the railing or the fans, and he immediately helped up those who'd fallen, put his arms around them, and posed for pictures. The Washington Football Team said in a statement that it didn't appear anyone was seriously injured and that all those involved "left the stadium of their own accord."

Per a team official, the railing was in an ADA-accessible section that's designed to hold six wheelchairs, plus six additional people. However, the railing isn't meant to be load-bearing, and there shouldn't have been that many people in that section leaning against it. The official tells ESPN that a bunch of Eagles fans rushed into that area after their team won to greet the exiting players. "I'm just happy everybody is safe from it," Hurts told reporters later, per the Post. "I'm just so happy that everybody bounced back from it. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it." (Read more Philadelphia Eagles stories.)