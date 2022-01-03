(Newser) – Former President Trump's endorsements continue to make headlines, but on Monday, he offered his backing to a candidate who isn't a Republican—or an American. In what the Washington Post terms an "unusual endorsement in a foreign election," Trump released a statement endorsing far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for reelection in what's shaping up to be a close parliamentary election that's expected in April. More:

The statement. "Viktor Orban of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people. He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election. He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!"

