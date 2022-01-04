 
A Trump Is Engaged

Trump, Guilfoyle kept the news under wraps for a year
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2022 6:38 PM CST
Trump, Guilfoyle Reveal Engagement
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta in November 2020.   (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(Newser) – Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle became engaged on New Year's Eve—not the one last weekend, the one a year ago. The secret emerged after Guilfoyle posted an Instagram photo on Saturday of the couple in front of a Christmas tree, with a diamond on her ring finger that was hard to miss, Page Six reports. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life," the caption read. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you." The date also is Trump's birthday, which Guilfoyle wrote made the celebration "extra special."

The eldest child of former President Donald Trump and the former Fox News personality have been dating since 2018. In 2020, the president hired Guilfoyle for a fundraising position in his reelection campaign, per the Hill. Trump, 44, has five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa. Guilfoyle, 52, has a son from her marriage to Eric Villency. She also was married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The change for the couple might be seamless. In an interview in February, Guilfoyle said, "Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic," adding, "I already feel married to him." (Read more Donald Trump Jr. stories.)

