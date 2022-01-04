Twins Were Born 15 Minutes Apart in Different Years

(Newser) – Baby girl Aylin Yolanda Trujillo has an older brother who was born the year before she was—which would be unremarkable if he wasn't her twin. Aylin was born at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, in the first minute of Jan. 1, 2022, exactly 15 minutes after fraternal twin Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born on Dec. 31, 2021, NBC Bay Area reports. The hospital says twins make up an estimated 3% of births in the US every year, and the chances of them being born in different years are around one in 2 million.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," says mother Fatima Madrigal, per People. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight." She says the twins have three older siblings, two girls and a boy who is very excited about having a brother. "This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, in a statement released by the hospital. "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!" (These twins in Indiana were born in different decades.)