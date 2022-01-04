Unvaccinated Celebrity Twins Die of COVID 6 Days Apart

(Newser) – Celebrity identical twins Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff died identical deaths six days apart after failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 72-year-old Frenchmen were both hospitalized with COVID in mid-December, the BBC reports. Grichka died on Dec. 28 and Igor died Monday. Their friend Luc Ferry, a former education minister, told the Le Parisien newspaper last week that while the brothers weren't against other people getting vaccinated, they felt it was unnecessary for themselves because they were "very sporty, without a gram of fat," France24 reports. Ferry said he urged them "countless times" to get vaccinated and told them their refusal to do so "was grotesque, they were mad."

The eccentric twins, who were descended from Austrian and German nobility, became famous in the 1970s with TV shows about science and science fiction, CNN reports. In later years, they were known for their involvement in cryptocurrencies, controversy over physics papers one scientist called a "delightfully meaningless combinations of buzzwords," and for their increasingly odd facial features, though they denied ever having plastic surgery. In an interview on French radio last month, Igor Bogdanoff was asked about his refusal to get vaccinated, CBS reports. He cited French microbiologist Didier Raoult, who promoted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID cure, and said he wanted to wait until different vaccines were developed. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)