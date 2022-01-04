Jeopardy! Champ Says She's Doing 'Fine' After Robbery

(Newser) – On TV, Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider had a great start to the year—in the episode that aired Monday, she won her 24th straight game, a record for a woman. But Jeopardy! is taped in advance and in real life, she had a rough day, People reports. "So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone," Schneider tweeted Monday. "I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything." She told fans that she probably wouldn't be able to write a thread about the day's game. A Jeopardy! spokesperson said the show had reached out to offer support.

Schneider lives in Oakland, California, where police confirmed that they were investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon, in which two people fled after taking personal belongings from the victim, NBC reports. Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions, has now won almost $900,000. ABC reports that Schneider, who has been the target of online abuse, hit back at Twitter trolls in a New Year's Eve tweet. "I'd like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man," she said. "Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind."

