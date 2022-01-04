 
2 Late-Night Hosts Test Postive

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon say they're doing fine after COVID diagnosis
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 4, 2022 3:00 PM CST
Seth Meyers Cancels Shows After Testing Positive
This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021.   (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via AP)

(Newser) – COVID has made its presence felt on the late-night talk circuit. Seth Meyers announced Tuesday he had tested positive and was canceling shows through the rest of the week, reports People. The news comes a day after Jimmy Fallon told fans he also tested positive, per the Los Angeles Times. Fallon says his case is mild so far, and Fallon apparently already has recovered.

  • Meyers: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)," Meyers tweeted. He added that "the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

story continues below

  • Fallon: "On the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid," he wrote on Instagram. "I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms." Fallon's show went on break in mid-December, and he returned to the air Monday night. He said he thinks he contracted the virus while taping a guest spot for Saturday Night Live, per Deadline. Both talk shows, as well as SNL, are aired out of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
