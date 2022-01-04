2 Late-Night Hosts Test Postive

(Newser) – COVID has made its presence felt on the late-night talk circuit. Seth Meyers announced Tuesday he had tested positive and was canceling shows through the rest of the week, reports People. The news comes a day after Jimmy Fallon told fans he also tested positive, per the Los Angeles Times. Fallon says his case is mild so far, and Fallon apparently already has recovered.

Meyers: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)," Meyers tweeted. He added that "the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

