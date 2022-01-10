Latest Lawmaker to Get COVID: AOC

(Newser) – Add Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the long list of lawmakers hit by COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. The New York congresswoman, who is fully vaccinated and got her booster shot in the fall, is currently experiencing mild symptoms related to a breakthrough case of COVID, her office announced Sunday. Three other members of the House of Representatives also announced breakthrough infections over the weekend, the Hill reports. Ocasio-Cortez is recovering at home and "encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines," per a statement.

Fox News and other outlets on the right were quick to point out that AOC was recently spotted at an outdoor Miami bar sans mask, in a video that was widely circulated on social media. Other photos from her Florida trip, including one of her dining outdoors with her boyfriend on Dec. 30, were also circulated in places like the National Review. (Fox points out they were not widely reported on in the mainstream media.) TMZ says the trip was a New Year's vacation, and the New York Post rounds up reactions from conservatives who commented on AOC's choice of locale—pointing out the lack of mandates, including mask mandates, when compared to her home state of New York. (Read more Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stories.)