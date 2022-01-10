Judge Makes Decision in Novak Djokovic Case

(Newser) – Novak Djokovic’s visa won't be canceled after all, and the tennis star will be released from detention and allowed to remain in Australia. After an hours-long hearing, a judge quashed the decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa and ordered him released with passport in hand within 30 minutes, the Guardian reports. The decision was reached at 1:16am Eastern time Monday (5:16pm local time), CNN reports. The judge reached the decision because, he ruled, Djokovic was not given enough time to speak to people and respond in full after the government notified him it planned to cancel his visa.

story continues below

The judge also ordered the government to pay the athlete's costs. Shortly after the ruling, however, government counsel said the immigration minister may exercise his personal power to cancel the visa; if he does so, Djokovic would not be allowed to return for three years. That means the whole issue, which centers around Djokovic’s vaccination status, could end up back in court. If the immigration minister makes such a move, Djokovic would be allowed to appeal. (Read more Novak Djokovic stories.)