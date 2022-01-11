Yet Another Grim COVID Record Is Here

(Newser) – The US just set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations—and it might not be much longer before that record is doubled, or more. As of Sunday, 142,388 people in US hospitals had COVID, breaking the previous record of 142,315 set on Jan. 14, 2021, the New York Times reports. It's not clear how many were admitted due to COVID and how many tested positive after being admitted for something else. Disease modelers predict that when the current omicron-fueled surge peaks (which could happen later this month), COVID hospitalizations will be somewhere between 275,000 and 300,000, the Washington Post reports.

New cases in the US have been over 500,000 for six consecutive days, Reuters reports, with the seven-day average for new cases doubling in 10 days to hit 704,000. As hospitals feel the pressure of increasing hospitalizations and staffing shortages, states are starting to let COVID-positive health care workers remain on the job. The Deseret News reports that while omicron seems to largely cause milder illnesses so far, the signs to watch out for in terms of potential hospitalization include shortness of breath, chest pains, appearing dehydrated, lightheadedness, or, in children, confusion, blue lips or face, or refusal to eat. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)