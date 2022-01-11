Starting Saturday, Insurers Must Cover 8 Home COVID Tests per Month

(Newser) – Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans, the AP reports. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

President Joe Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family amid the surge in cases from the more transmissible omicron variant. Now the administration is working to make COVID-19 home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs. Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases. Biden announced the federal requirement for insurers to cover at-home tests late last year, and it kicks in on Jan. 15, but the administration had been silent until now on details of the plan.

The insurer-covered testing would dramatically reduce costs for many Americans, and the administration hopes that by easing a barrier to more regular at-home testing, it can help slow the spread of the virus, get kids back into school more quickly and help people gather safely. "This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "By requiring private health plans to cover people's at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans' ability to get tests for free when they need them." The two main health insurance industry groups said insurers would carry out the administration's order, but cautioned consumers it won't be as easy as flipping a switch, warning that tests are still in short supply.