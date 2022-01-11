Jenna Jameson Has Rare Syndrome

(Newser) – Jenna Jameson, a former adult-film star, revealed to fans Monday that she's been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that is both serious and treatable. "I'm working through that," Jameson posted on Instagram. "And I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DM's and I appreciate it so much." The 47-year-old had been feeling ill for several weeks, though tests could not identify the problem, reports People. Over the weekend, however, partner Lior Bitton took her back to the hospital because "she couldn't carry herself," he said in a video. "Her muscles in her legs were very weak, so she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom."

That's when she got the Guillain-Barre diagnosis. The "syndrome is a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves," per the Mayo Clinic. "Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms." The severity of cases varies widely, though most people recover. Only in rare instances is it fatal. Jameson has begun a common treatment known as high-dose immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg). CNN notes that she made a point to address COVID speculation: "PS I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern." (Read more Jenna Jameson stories.)