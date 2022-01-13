 
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Split

Couple has been together 16 years
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2022 2:01 AM CST
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Divorcing
Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet arrive at the premiere of "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – After 16 years together, four of them married, it's over for Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54. The couple, who have two kids together, announced their split Wednesday, TMZ reports. As so many others have recently, they say they have "felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times" and the "seismic shifts occurring," including in their own family. While they are "parting ways in marriage," their statement says, "the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," and they remain devoted to their children. Bonet is also mother to actress Zoe Kravitz from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz, which ended in 1993, Us reports. (Read more Lisa Bonet stories.)

