Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Have Big News

(Newser) – Megan Fox is getting married again, more than a year and a half after her 15-year-long relationship with Brian Austin Green ended. This time the actress, 35, is wedding Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper with whom she was linked around the time she split with Green. Fox and Kelly, 31, both announced the news with effusive Instagram posts Wednesday, with Fox posting video of the proposal from the day prior. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," she wrote, noting that Kelly asked her to marry him under the same tree. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes." Kelly, for his part, posted a picture of the ring, an emerald and a diamond "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox ended her post with "…and then we drank each other's blood," though it's not clear whether that part really happened. (Perez Hilton notes it wouldn't be surprising, considering Fox once put a drop of her blood into a necklace for Kelly.) As BuzzFeed explains, that would be par for the course when it comes to the Fox-Kelly romance, which has had a unique slant from the get-go. The site rounds up memes and reactions to the news, including suggestions that Tim Burton be hired to direct the whole affair and that the two include the phrase "I am weed" (which is what Kelly famously said to Fox when they first met, after she told him he smelled like weed) in their vows. Some also suggested a double wedding alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whom Us notes is a friend of Kelly's. "2022 really the year of punk rock weddings," said one.