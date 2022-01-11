Bob Saget's Key Move as TV Dad: 'I Made Him a Hugger'

(Newser) – The death of Bob Saget has prompted some specific appreciations of his work decades ago as Danny Tanner, father of three young girls, on Full House. At the Los Angeles Times, Yvonne Villarreal recounts an interview she conducted with Saget before the 2016 release of the Fuller House reboot. "It’s hard to overestimate how Saget’s displays of affection on Full House, beamed into the living rooms of millions of homes, soothed a generation of young viewers—even the cool ones who mocked the corniness," writes Villarreal. A big part of that? All those hugs:

“I didn’t know I was being called the biggest geek in the world while it was happening or that I would be revered as the guy who loved hugging,” said Saget. “I came up with that. I made him a hugger. That was one of my contributions.”

Saget was 30 when the show started, and the show paralleled his own life in a sense. “I was having kids the whole time it started—my oldest daughter is a year younger than Ashley and Mary-Kate [Olsen],” Saget said. “It was a place where everyone was always trying to make it better, including the cast."

