 
X

Judge to Cancer Patient: You Deserve Jail for Your Overgrown Yard

Nearly 200K are calling for her removal
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2022 3:40 AM CST
Judge to Cancer Patient With Overgrown Yard: I'd Jail You If I Could
Stock photo, not the yard in question.   (Getty Images / Photos.com)

(Newser) – A Michigan judge came under fire after harshly lecturing a 72-year-old man with cancer over the state of his yard. Burhan Chowdhury attended the virtual hearing after violating a city ordinance related to lawn maintenance, NBC 12 reports. "The neighbors should not have to look at that,” Judge Alexis Krot told Chowdhury, who is in poor health and struggled to breathe at times while speaking. “You should be ashamed of yourself.” Krot added that if she could give him jail time over the violation, she would. The man's son explained to the judge that his father is undergoing chemotherapy and is too weak to deal with the yard, and that while he normally handles the property maintenance for his father, he was out of the country at the time.

story continues below

The son admitted it was a "mistake" to have not taken care of the yard, and says the yard has already been cleaned up and the family has no issue paying the $100 fine—but even so, the judge was "very rude" to tell someone with cancer they should be jailed over the issue. Nearly 200,000 people have since signed an online petition calling for Krot to be removed as a judge, and ClickOn Detroit reports video of the hearing has been widely shared (and criticized) on social media. Krot told Fox 2 Detroit she'd like to comment on the issue, but the state judge administrator has instructed her not to. (Read more Michigan stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X