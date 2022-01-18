Judge to Cancer Patient: You Deserve Jail for Your Overgrown Yard

(Newser) – A Michigan judge came under fire after harshly lecturing a 72-year-old man with cancer over the state of his yard. Burhan Chowdhury attended the virtual hearing after violating a city ordinance related to lawn maintenance, NBC 12 reports. "The neighbors should not have to look at that,” Judge Alexis Krot told Chowdhury, who is in poor health and struggled to breathe at times while speaking. “You should be ashamed of yourself.” Krot added that if she could give him jail time over the violation, she would. The man's son explained to the judge that his father is undergoing chemotherapy and is too weak to deal with the yard, and that while he normally handles the property maintenance for his father, he was out of the country at the time.

The son admitted it was a "mistake" to have not taken care of the yard, and says the yard has already been cleaned up and the family has no issue paying the $100 fine—but even so, the judge was "very rude" to tell someone with cancer they should be jailed over the issue. Nearly 200,000 people have since signed an online petition calling for Krot to be removed as a judge, and ClickOn Detroit reports video of the hearing has been widely shared (and criticized) on social media. Krot told Fox 2 Detroit she'd like to comment on the issue, but the state judge administrator has instructed her not to. (Read more Michigan stories.)