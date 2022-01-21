British Doctor Visiting US Shot Dead in Bed

(Newser) – A British doctor visiting the Atlanta area was killed by a stray bullet just two days after he arrived in the US. Police in Brookhaven say 31-year-old Matthew Willson was shot in the head while lying in bed in the early hours of Sunday, 11 Alive reports. He died from his injuries in a local hospital. The death was ruled a homicide. Police believe Willson was killed by a shot fired recklessly from a neighboring complex. They said authorities received a 911 call about the shooting while officers were investigating multiple reports of shots fired at the neighboring complex around 2am.

story continues below

"This incident appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm(s) which led to the tragic death of Dr. Willson," police said in a statement, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Dr. Willson was in town from England visiting loved ones when the incident occurred." The Daily Mail reports that Willson, who spent two years working at Georgia State University as a postdoctoral researcher, had returned to the US to visit his American girlfriend, and also has relatives in the US. No arrests have been made. (Read more Georgia stories.)