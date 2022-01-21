Queen Offers Minimum Wage to Future Employee

(Newser) – The matriarch of the Royal Family has a stamp collection worth more than $135 million—but plans to pay her future housekeeper minimum wage, Business Insider reports. Queen Elizabeth II is advertising for a part-time housekeeper on the Royal Household’s jobs board, seeking someone who will work 20 hours a week for approximately $12.95 an hour. The Firm, the corporate machine that runs the Royal Family, is worth $28 billion, while the Queen Mother’s personal assets clock in at roughly half a billion dollars, per Forbes.

Some people may be surprised that the Royal Family is paying so little for someone to work for the queen, per CBS News, but it points out that such low wages aren't atypical. Someone employed in IT by the Royal Household typically earns $40,000 annually, about 30% less than the entry-level wage for someone doing the same job for a US-based company. But the housekeeping job comes with perks like 33 days of paid vacation (more than three times the average for American workers) and a 15% contribution to their retirement funds.

The housekeeper-to-be will be responsible for cleaning Queen Elizabeth’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is located in Edinburgh and boasts 289 rooms. Housekeeping experience isn’t necessary to secure the four-day-a-week job, but a "proactive approach" is, per the job listing. The future housekeeper, like all employees of The Firm, must be a citizen of the UK or have an existing work authorization and undergo a thorough background check. Interviews will take place on January 31. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)