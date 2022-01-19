Britney Spears: My Own Estate Paid to Spy on Me

(Newser) – The Spears sisters' squabble continues to escalate, with Britney now threatening to sue Jamie Lynn if she doesn't stop making "derogatory" statements about her while promoting a memoir full of "misleading or outrageous claims." "She will not tolerate it, nor should she," reads a cease and desist letter from Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart, alleging Jamie Lynn has "exploited her for monetary gain," per the BBC. The Zoey 101 alum, 30, has claimed the Things I Should Have Said, out Tuesday, is not necessarily about Britney, but "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister."

Among the reported claims in the book: Britney was "erratic" "and paranoid"; once locked her and her sister in a room with a knife; and got in Jamie Lynn's face while she was holding her 3-year-old daughter. "No matter who that person was that pulled me in that room, you have to understand that was an experience I went through that’s really scary, and I felt really unsafe," Jamie Lynn elaborated Tuesday in the first of a two-part interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, per Us Weekly. Britney, 40, has denied such events occurred. "Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory," Rosengart warns.

He has also filed court documents alleging financial mismanagement and corruption in Jamie Spears' handing of his daughter's conservatorship ahead of a Wednesday court hearing that will center on Jamie's request that his daughter pay his legal fees of $1,200 per hour, per the New York Times. The papers allege Jamie paid himself "at least $6 million" from Britney's estate as conservator; paid nearly $6 million to a security firm that obtained GPS ping data and phone records for people close to him, including Britney; and paid more than $30 million to law firms, "including large payments for evidently small matters, as well as significant overlap in work performed."

The documents also claim Jamie secretly recorded Britney in her own home, monitoring attorney-client privileged communications with counsel; obtained her "therapy notes" from her iCloud account, though he was expressly forbidden from doing so; and "exploited his role as conservator to prevail upon Ms. Spears's tour staff to help him turn his catering business into a Hollywood career." Per Variety, Jamie tried to pitch his own cooking show—Cookin' Cruzin' and Chaos with Jamie Spears—to networks including the Cooking Channel in 2015. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)