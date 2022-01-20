FBI Searches Congressman's Home

(Newser) – FBI agents searched the home of longtime congressman Rep. Henry Cuellar in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday. The bureau confirmed it was "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the residence of the moderate Democrat, but said it "cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation," per CNN. A rep for Cuellar—who has represented Texas' deep-south 28th Congressional District, which includes a section of the US-Mexico border, since 2005—said he "will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." The (McAllen) Monitor first reported that more than two dozen agents were seen going in and out of the home and searching a truck parked out front.

story continues below

"By around 7:30pm, a group of agents loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle. Others appeared to be logging the items," tweeted reporter Valerie Gonzalez. Her report notes agents were also seen at Cuellar's campaign office. Webb County-Zapata County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said he didn't know what prompted the search and described Cuellar as "revered" in his community, per the Texas Tribune. A former state legislator and Texas secretary of state, Cuellar is "one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington," owing to his position on the House Appropriations Committee, per the outlet, which adds he's "earned the ire of the left" as "he will sometimes join Republicans to vote against Democratic priorities, particularly on abortion." (Read more FBI stories.)