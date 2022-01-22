All the Jonas Brothers Are Dads Now

(Newser) – In recent weeks, whispers have abounded that Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra may be headed for splitsville, after Chopra dropped the "Jonas" from her Instagram handle. Doesn't seem like that's the case, as they've just shared the happy news that they're new parents, via a surrogate, reports E! News. Multiple outlets are reporting that the baby is a girl—including TMZ, which notes a source says the baby was born in a Southern California hospital on Saturday—though Chopra's announcement of the birth on Instagram doesn't specify the newborn's gender.

Chopra, 39, notes she and Jonas, 29, who married in December 2018, are "overjoyed" over their new addition, adding, "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Jonas' older brothers Joe and Kevin already have dad duty down pat: Joe, 32, has an 18-month-old daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner, while 34-year-old Kevin Jonas shares two daughters, 7-year-old Alena and 5-year-old Valentina, with his wife, Danielle Jonas, per People. (Read more Nick Jonas stories.)