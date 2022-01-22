 
Passengers in NC Plane Landing Got a Wild Ride

No injuries after Delta Air Lines flight skidded off runway in snow, rolled right into mud
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2022 10:00 AM CST
Amid Heavy Snow, Plane Skids Off Runway
In this May 24, 2018, file photo, a Delta Air Lines plane approaches Logan Airport in Boston.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(Newser) – States in the South have been hit with some extreme winter weather of late, and the snow coming down Friday evening in North Carolina led to a scary incident for one plane arriving at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Per NBC News, Delta Air Lines Flight 5501 had just safely touched down around 9pm after its journey from Washington, DC, and was taxiing to the terminal when it suddenly skidded off the runway and "rolled into the mud," per a statement from RDU officials.

Passengers on board the plane, which was operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air, described their experience. "We stopped and we weren't going anyplace and I looked out the window and there's grass," Nancy Mosser tells WNCN. "That's when you realized something was wrong." As crews worked to clear the snow, the airfield was shut down until about 10:30pm, when parts reopened. Luckily, no one appeared to have been hurt in the incident. "The flight's 13 customers deplaned safely," a Delta spokesperson noted in a statement, per WRAL. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience." (Read more airplane stories.)

