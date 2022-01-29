(Newser) – Spotify has agreed to remove Neil Young's songs from its music-streaming platform—at Young's request, in protest of Joe Rogan's podcast and other COVID misinformation—and now it's got another famous name following suit. On Friday, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell announced she, too, would be yanking her music off Spotify, "[adding] fuel to a small but growing revolt," per the New York Times. In a short announcement on her website under the heading "I Stand With Neil Young!," the 78-year-old Mitchell said she came to her decision because "irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Alongside that note, Mitchell, known for such songs as "Big Yellow Taxi" and "A Case of You," also posted an open letter co-signed by hundreds of medical professionals imploring Spotify to take action on misinformation disseminated from its platform. CNN notes that Mitchell has nearly 4 million listeners on Spotify, while Young has 6 million; Rogan's podcast has about 11 million listeners, per Bloomberg. It's not clear if any other big names will follow Young and Mitchell's lead, but another old-time rocker did weigh in this week online. "Good for you Neil," tweeted British-American musician Peter Frampton on Thursday. "I've always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you!" (Read more Joni Mitchell stories.)