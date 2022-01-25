(Newser) – First hundreds of medical professionals took on Joe Rogan. Now a member of CSNY is making his own stand. On Monday, Neil Young posted an open letter announcing he wants all of his music pulled from Spotify due to false information on the COVID vaccine that's allowed to circulate on the streaming platform, specifically via Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines—potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," Young said in his letter to Warner Bros. Records COO Tom Corson and his own manager, Frank Gironda, per USA Today. "Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

Young then added: "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both." The letter has since been taken down from the Neil Young Archives website, but Gironda confirmed to the Daily Beast that it was real, and that "it's something that's really important to Neil." Gironda noted Young, 76, is "very upset" about false vaccine info that's proliferating and that they're trying to figure out the next steps.

Billboard notes that Rogan often voices his doubts about the coronavirus vaccine and promotes treatments for COVID not approved by the FDA (e.g., ivermectin) on his podcast, which can have as many as 11 million listeners per episode—leading to "tremendous influence," per Young's letter. The 54-year-old host has also interviewed controversial figures about the vaccine, including Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist who's been banned from Twitter for disseminating misinformation on COVID, and who earned backlash for drawing comparisons to the push for vaccination in the US to the rise of the Nazis in Germany.

It's not the first time Young has yanked his tunes off Spotify. In 2015, the singer pulled most of his music off of there and other platforms, citing low audio quality. He ended up allowing his music back on the next year. "That's where people get music," he conceded to Rolling Stone in 2019. If Spotify does ultimately act on Rogan's content, it wouldn't be the first time it responded to controversy. Per Billboard, the company in 2017 pulled music from several groups that had been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as racist "hate bands" and instituted a new policy on "hateful conduct," though it walked that policy back weeks later for being "too vague" and confusing. (Read more Neil Young stories.)