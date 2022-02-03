(Newser) – In the third season of The Masked Singer, a Fox crooning competition in which famous contenders' identities are concealed by costumes and face coverings, host Nick Cannon exclaimed, "This might be the most shocked I've ever been on this show!" when Sarah Palin was shown to be one of the competitors, per the New York Post. No word yet on his reaction to the latest vocalist to be revealed: former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who Deadline reports was unmasked during a taping last week of the show's first episode for Season Seven. The unmasking apparently didn't go over well with a couple of the show's judges.

Deadline reports that Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke actually walked off the stage in protest when they saw Giuliani's mug, leaving the two remaining judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, to chat it up with Giuliani, the ex-New York City mayor who's been mired in controversy over his role in pushing debunked claims about the 2020 election. Jeong and Thicke did apparently return later. Deadline isn't revealing what Giuliani's costume was or what he sang, though it does note the season's theme is "The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly." The public will have to wait for the broadcast, supposedly set for sometime in March, per Variety. Fox, meanwhile, is staying "radio silent," the outlet notes.