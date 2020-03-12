Yes, That's Sarah Palin Rapping 'Baby Got Back'

(Newser) – She might not be a great rapper, but Sarah Palin knows how to make a scene. The former Alaska governor was revealed Wednesday on Fox's The Masked Singer as the person in a pink bear costume who performed Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back." And "you thought Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars was surreal," quips Mediaite. "This might be the most shocked I've ever been on this show," host Nick Cannon said as Palin emerged from behind the mask, per Variety. She was the first to be unmasked in Group C, one of three groups of six celebrities competing in the third season, meaning she was eliminated. She didn't seem too upset as she busted into a second rendition of "Baby Got Back" to close out the show.

Palin had previously hinted at her identity, saying she had "been both hunter and hunted." "Maybe I've been a bit polarizing, but just like a bear it’s been to protect my cubs," she added. Now, "I, Bear, exercise my right to a killer performance." None of the judges—Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger—correctly guessed who she was. "I never struggled so hard," said McCarthy Wahlberg. Once unmasked, Palin explained "the bear is part of my nickname growing up … and they’re in Alaska." She added the competition was "the weirdest thing I've ever done … but it's all about fun. It's unity,” she said, per People. "This is something that our country needs right now." (She's in the midst of a divorce.)

