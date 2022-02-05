 
X

Put Unruly Passengers on 'No-Fly' List, Airline Urges

Delta asks attorney general to blacklist convicted customers
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2022 5:05 PM CST
Put Unruly Passengers on 'No-Fly' List, Airline Urges
A passenger waits in a social distancing area for a Delta flight in February 2021 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(Newser) – Delta Air Lines has asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to establish a federal "no-fly" list and to put any passenger convicted of disrupting a flight on it. "This action will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft," CEO Ed Bastian said in a letter this week to Garland, CNN reports. The current US no-fly list is used only as a counterterrorism measure. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said a list of disruptive airline passengers should be considered.

story continues below

Last year was the worst ever for passenger behavior, the Federal Aviation Administration said; it received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly customers. Of those cases, 4,290 involved disputes over wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, per the Washington Post. More than 1,000 investigations were launched, more than seven times the number conducted in 2019 cases. Bastian urged other airlines to share their list of names of unruly passengers, per NBC, to ensure offenders are kept off all carriers. The increase in incidents has prompted a public campaign by the FAA with the slogan, "Unruly behavior doesn't fly." (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X