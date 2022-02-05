Queen Announces Camilla's Future Title

(Newser) – The British royal family, whose titles and honorifics have been the subject of debate recently—especially those of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew—settled on a future one Saturday. In a message marking her 70th anniversary on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II announced it's her wish that her daughter-in-law become queen consort when her son, Prince Charles, becomes king, the BBC reports. That means she'll be called Queen Camilla. "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," Elizabeth wrote in the message.

That's a promotion over the other likely possibility, Princess Camilla. When Charles and Camilla married, they said she'd be princess consort, though she by rights could have the "queen" title. That appeared to be an acknowledgement of the awkwardness around the fact that the late Diana, Charles' first wife, would have been called "queen." That's why Camilla doesn't use the title of "Princess of Wales," which Diana held, per CNN. The spouse of a ruling king historically is queen consort, while a ruling queen's husband—including Elizabeth's late husband, Prince Philip—becomes prince consort.

It would be customary for the queen to consult direct heirs before making such a decision, which means not only Charles but Prince William would have approved. A spokesman said Charles and Camilla were "touched and honored" by the queen's announcement. In her message, Elizabeth thanked her subjects. "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she wrote. The queen added, "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me." (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)