Chelsea Handler Hospitalized, Has to Cancel Shows

(Newser) – Chelsea Handler's latest message to fans came from a hospital bed. The 46-year-old comedian says she suffered an unspecified medical scare and had to cancel multiple shows in Oregon, reports People. "OK, everybody, I'm safe and sound. Everything's OK," she said on Instagram. "I'm just gonna chill out for a couple weeks." Handler was in the midst of her "Vaccinated & Horny Tour," and she made a point to say she does not have COVID, per Yahoo Entertainment.

story continues below

"Also I'm going through all my DMs, well trying to, and thank you for all the love you guys," she said. "It's so sweet. Everyone's so sweet. Thank you for caring so much about my wellbeing." She did not divulge specifics about her health ailment, saying only that she had a "scare at the hospital." Handler is dating fellow comedian Jo Koy, 50, a relationship she announced last year. "I'm not pregnant," she added in her update. (Read more Chelsea Handler stories.)