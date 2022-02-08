 
DeSantis Keeps His Head Down in Trump-Pence Dispute

Governor changes the subject when asked where he stands
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2022 6:10 PM CST
DeSantis Stays Out of Trump-Pence Battle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Monday at a news conference in Miami.   (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

(Newser) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may yet break with former President Donald Trump, possibly in launching his own presidential campaign. But not today. When he was asked Monday if he agrees with former Vice President Mike Pence's contention that he was powerless to change the result of the 2020 presidential election or Trump's false claim that he wasn't, DeSantis stammered. "I'm not. I …" the Republican governor said before changing the subject, NBC News reports. DeSantis then told reporters he had a "great working relationship" with the Trump administration and criticized the Biden administration.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis has announced plans to run, but polls have assessed their chances anyway. Trump holds a big lead over DeSantis, though the governor becomes the favorite if Trump doesn't run again. Pence is running third. Trump has complained about DeSantis angling for a run, per the Hill, but publicly he's said they get along fine. DeSantis is up for reelection in Florida this year. (Read more Ron DeSantis stories.)

