Pence: 'Trump is Wrong' About Certification

(Newser) – Former Vice President Mike Pence has presented his strongest, clearest contradiction yet of his former boss' false claim that he could have thrown out the Electoral College results in the 2020 election. "President Trump is wrong," Pence said Friday, the New York Times reports. "I had no right to overturn the election." Trump said last weekend that Pence, as president of the Senate, had the authority to kick back the results to the states on Jan. 6, 2021—as Trump had pressured him to do—but refused.

Until now, Pence hasn't addressed the issue so directly, saying he and Trump won't ever "see eye to eye about that day" and the like. But in speaking to the Federalist Society on Friday near Orlando, Pence didn't hedge. Although some Republicans believe he had power over President Biden's victory, Pence said, "Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election." Legal scholars and leaders of both parties agree with Pence's interpretation of the Constitution, per the Times. Similarly, he told the conservative legal organization, per the Washington Post, "Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024." (Read more Mike Pence stories.)