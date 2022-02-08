Olympic Fury: 'They Destroyed Women's Ski Jumping'

(Newser) – There's plenty of hand-wringing going on in the sport of ski jumping after five female competitors were disqualified prior to the Olympic mixed team ski jump final on Tuesday for apparent suit violations. The Mainichi explains the rationale behind the checks: to verify the suit doesn't give the ski jumper extra lift or any other boost by way of extra fabric or webbed portions, and also to prevent athletes from jumping an unsafe distance. More:

Among those disqualified was Germany's Katharina Althaus, who took silver in the individual event on Saturday and at the 2018 Games. Yahoo Sports has this furious quote from her: "The [International Ski Federation] destroyed everything with this operation. I think they have destroyed women's ski jumping. I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once. I know my suit was compliant."

