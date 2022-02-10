White House Call Logs From Jan. 6 Have Gaps

(Newser) – The official White House logs turned over to House investigators list few phone conversations for then-President Donald Trump as the Capitol was being attacked on Jan. 6, 2020. Some calls made during the gaps have been widely reported, including conversations that Republican members of Congress have said they had with Trump during that period, CNN reports. No evidence has been found showing the records were tampered with, per the New York Times; Trump was known to use his personal cellphone and those of aides at times. But the gaps hinder the work of the House committee investigating the riot.

story continues below

That work includes piecing together Trump's actions at the White House while his supporters attacked the Capitol to try to prevent the Electoral College results in the 2020 presidential election from being certified. The committee has not sought records for Trump's personal cellphone, though that still could happen; the official log tracks calls to the White House switchboard and calls made from White House. The records were turned over after the Supreme Court declined to block their release, which Trump had sought, in January.

The committee has learned about some calls in other ways. They know House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Trump that rioters were breaking into his Capitol Hill office, for instance, and that the president talked to Republican Sen. Mike Lee. "Whether it is the absence of data or phone logs or willing testimony, inevitably, we have different sources to get that information because these are conversations that require more than one participant," said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who's on the committee. Investigators also know that Trump called former Vice President Mike Pence before the attack began but that Pence didn't answer. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)