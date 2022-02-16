Simone Biles Got Engaged on Valentine's Day

(Newser) – Simone Biles isn't sure if her future holds another Olympics—but it will definitely include a wedding. The four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast announced on Instagram Tuesday that her boyfriend, Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, had proposed to her on Valentine's Day and it had been the "easiest yes," CNN reports. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! she tweeted, sharing photos of the proposal. Jeweler Zo Frost tells TMZ that Owens contacted him months ago to get the diamond ring made. "He wanted to add a special touch to the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond," Frost says.

Biles, 24, has been dating the 26-year-old defensive back since early 2020, just before the pandemic hit, ESPN reports. In an interview with Texas Monthly last year, Owens said the sports shutdowns gave them a chance to really get to know each other. "It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything," he said. Owens also shared photos of the proposal in a tweet Tuesday. "Woke up this morning with a fiancée," he wrote. On Instagram, he thanked a friend who had helped him set up the proposal, saying "she really had no clue what was coming." (Read more Simone Biles stories.)