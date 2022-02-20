AOC Fires Back at 'Creep' Tucker Carlson

(Newser) – Two of the most high-profile figures on the left and right are swinging at each other publicly. As the Hill reports, it involves Tucker Carlson of Fox News questioning the ethnic heritage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and AOC firing back:

Carlson: He said it was "absurd" AOC is considered a person of color. "She's a rich, entitled white lady," he said, per Newsweek. "She's the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you're standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They're all the same, it doesn't matter what shade they are."

He said it was "absurd" AOC is considered a person of color. "She's a rich, entitled white lady," he said, per Newsweek. "She's the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you're standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They're all the same, it doesn't matter what shade they are." AOC: "This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo," she tweeted, a reference to the Spanish-language insult pendejo. AOC's mother was born in Puerto Rico, and her Bronx father has Puerto Rican roots.

story continues below