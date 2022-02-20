 
AOC Fires Back at 'Creep' Tucker Carlson

Fox host called Ocasio-Cortez an 'entitled white lady'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 20, 2022 8:01 AM CST
Tucker Carlson: AOC Is an 'Entitled White Lady'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a rally for Democratic congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar on Feb. 12 in San Antonio.   (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(Newser) – Two of the most high-profile figures on the left and right are swinging at each other publicly. As the Hill reports, it involves Tucker Carlson of Fox News questioning the ethnic heritage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and AOC firing back:

  • Carlson: He said it was "absurd" AOC is considered a person of color. "She's a rich, entitled white lady," he said, per Newsweek. "She's the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit who tells you to pull up your mask while you're standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They're all the same, it doesn't matter what shade they are."
  • AOC: "This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo," she tweeted, a reference to the Spanish-language insult pendejo. AOC's mother was born in Puerto Rico, and her Bronx father has Puerto Rican roots.

  • Carlson: The host referenced a new book about AOC by New York editors in which she describes herself as "alone" one particular day. Says Carlson: "Is it just us, or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call? Maybe one step from 'what are you wearing?' Either way, it's a little strange, it's definitely oversharing." (In a separate essay at Fox News, Carlson calls Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC a "book-length suck-up" to her.)
  • AOC: “You’re a creep bro," she tweeted. "If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff?” She added: “Any man that talks like this will treat any woman like this. Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or neither, this is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women. Once again, the existence of a wife or daughters doesn’t make a man good. And this one is basura.”
