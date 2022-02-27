It May Be the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

(Newser) – Pickleball, anyone? If the sport isn't familiar to you, that probably won't be the case much longer. A number of stories point out that it just might be the fastest-growing sport in America. "Pickleball Is Ready for Prime Time," is how a headline in the New York Times puts it. The story begins by noting a pop-culture milestone: Larry David mentions he enjoys playing in a recent Curb Your Enthusiasm episode. Coverage:

The game: It's a "cross among tennis, pingpong, and badminton, played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball," explains NPR. It's typically played on a court roughly one-quarter the size of a tennis court, and it has a lower net, per the Guardian.