Google, and Many Others, Mark 2/22/22

Happy Twosday!
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2022 3:11 AM CST
The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, Nov. 18, 2019.   (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

(Newser) – Type 2/22/22 into Google's search engine today and your screen will be showered with virtual confetti including some in the shape of the numeral 2, and a sign reading "Happy Twosday 2 You!" Yes, it's Feb. 22, 2022, which, when written as 2/22/22, is not just a palindrome date (the numerals read the same backward and forward) but a date in which all the numerals are the same. That means it won't occur quite like this again for 11 years, on March 3, 2033 (3/3/33), Thrillist reports. This month, we get a whopping 10 palindromic dates, which started with Groundhog Day on 2/2/22, then re-started on 2/20/22 and will stretch every day from then until the final day of February.

Not only that, but 2/22/22 falls on a Tuesday. If you're looking to celebrate, a good time to do so might be at 10:22pm, which will be 22:22 on 2/22/22; or, if you prefer, you can pick 2:22am or 2:22pm. (And here's a list of food deals you can order on the special day if you are planning a celebration; it involves things that cost $2.22, are 22% off, are 2 for the price of 1 ... you get the idea.) For more reading on "Twosday," the New York Post talks to astrologers about the significance of the date; the Washington Post talks to quite a few people who are pretty excited about it (and one numerologist who is not); and The Conversation has a piece on why numbers like this have long fascinated people. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

