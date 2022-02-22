Russia Makes Another Ominous Move

(Newser) – The Russia-Ukraine developments continue to move swiftly, with one big question looming: Will Vladimir Putin attempt a full-scale invasion of Ukraine or stop at his two newly claimed breakaway enclaves? Already on Tuesday, Russia expanded its reach in an ominous way:

Bigger claim: The Kremlin declared that the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk extend to areas currently under the control of Ukraine forces, reports the AP. Russia said it recognizes the "borders that existed when they proclaimed" their independence in 2014. The fear is that fighting will break out between Russian troops—the Kremlin calls them peacekeepers—being sent to the region and Ukrainian forces already there.

Here is how the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, sees things: “I wouldn’t say that [it is] a fully-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil,” he said, per the New York Times. “Russian troops have entered in Donbas," he said, referring to the area of the two breakaway enclaves. "We consider Donbas part of Ukraine." The EU will be weighing sanctions Tuesday. Ukraine leader: President Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to project calm in an overnight address: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.” He also downplayed talk of war, while adding a threat: “With regards to being on a military footing, we understand there will be no war,” Zelensky said, per CNN. “There will not be an all-out war against Ukraine, and there will not be a broad escalation from Russia. If there is, then we will put Ukraine on a war footing."