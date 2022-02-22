World / Russia-Ukraine conflict Russia Makes Another Ominous Move Kremlin says breakaway republics extend to areas now under control of Ukraine forces By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 22, 2022 6:52 AM CST Copied A Ukrainian soldier looks at a hole from a shell fired by pro-Russian separatists in the village of Novoluhanske, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) (Newser) – The Russia-Ukraine developments continue to move swiftly, with one big question looming: Will Vladimir Putin attempt a full-scale invasion of Ukraine or stop at his two newly claimed breakaway enclaves? Already on Tuesday, Russia expanded its reach in an ominous way: Bigger claim: The Kremlin declared that the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk extend to areas currently under the control of Ukraine forces, reports the AP. Russia said it recognizes the "borders that existed when they proclaimed" their independence in 2014. The fear is that fighting will break out between Russian troops—the Kremlin calls them peacekeepers—being sent to the region and Ukrainian forces already there. story continues below Parsing it: Here is how the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, sees things: “I wouldn’t say that [it is] a fully-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil,” he said, per the New York Times. “Russian troops have entered in Donbas," he said, referring to the area of the two breakaway enclaves. "We consider Donbas part of Ukraine." The EU will be weighing sanctions Tuesday. Ukraine leader: President Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to project calm in an overnight address: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.” He also downplayed talk of war, while adding a threat: “With regards to being on a military footing, we understand there will be no war,” Zelensky said, per CNN. “There will not be an all-out war against Ukraine, and there will not be a broad escalation from Russia. If there is, then we will put Ukraine on a war footing." Different tone: Zelensky's own defense minister had a starker tone in a message to Ukraine troops: “Dear soldiers and sailors, sergeants and officers, generals and admirals … the darkness of uncertainty has fallen,” said Oleksii Reznikov. “Our choice is very simple—to defend our country, our home, our family,” he said. “There are difficult trials ahead. There will be losses." Penalty: Germany on Tuesday suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is intended to move natural gas from Russia to Europe, reports CNBC. “In light of the most recent developments we must reassess the situation in particular regarding Nord Stream 2,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. US moves: So far, the US has stopped short of imposing the full sanctions threatened over a Russian invasion, reports the Washington Post. Instead, President Biden imposed a ban on trade with the self-proclaimed republics. More sanctions from the US and other nations were expected on Tuesday. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)