Pelosi's Lectern Is Back on the Job

After a harrowing experience during the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, Nancy Pelosi’s lectern is reportedly back on the job. The lectern—which has been widely seen in photos being carried by accused rioter Adam Johnson, a Florida man who has since been arrested—was wheeled through the Capitol rotunda on Wednesday, Politico reports. It was placed in the Capitol’s Rayburn Room for use during an engrossment ceremony after the House voted to impeach Trump for a record second time, per ABC News. The lectern, which is worth about $1,000, was found the day after Trump supporters occupied the Capitol, according to reports. A Pelosi spokesman tells Politico that it never left the Capitol but was just moved to the Senate side of the building. (Read more insurrection stories.)