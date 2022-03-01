 
Ukraine Ambassador Will Join Jill Biden at SOTU

Other guests include Facebook whistleblower
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 1, 2022 3:10 PM CST
First lady Jill Biden wears a mask with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, at a White House event, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Newser) – First Lady Jill Biden's guests at President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night will include Ukraine's ambassador to the US. The White House released a list of people who will join the first lady in the viewing box Tuesday, saying they were "chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech," reports the Wall Street Journal. Biden is expected to make the Russian invasion one of the main issues in his first SOTU address and Ambassador Oksana Markarova is being hosted to show solidarity with Ukraine, the Hill reports. In another show of support, Jill Biden wore a face mask with a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, to a White House event Monday, reports the AP.

The White House says Jill Biden will be joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Valerie Biden Owens, the president's sister. Other guests will include Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Ohio nurse Refynd Duro, and Joshua Davis, a 13-year-old Virginia boy who has pushed for making schools safer for kids with diabetes. The guest list also includes Melissa Isaac, Director of Education for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe; United Steelworkers member Joseph Burgess; New Jersey community college student-parent Kezia Rodriguez; and military widow Danielle Robinson, an advocate for veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits. (A "Squad" member will deliver the progressive response to Biden's speech.)

