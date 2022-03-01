Democrats Fume at Tlaib's State of the Union Plans

(Newser)
–
President Biden delivers his first State of the Union Address in prime time Tuesday night, with no shortage of big-ticket items to discuss. What to know ahead of the speech, which is scheduled to begin at 9pm Eastern:
- A shift: Biden had planned on focusing mostly on domestic issues—the US pandemic response, worries about inflation, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, his stalled agenda in Congress, etc., reports the New York Times. Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine changed that. "I think people can expect to hear him position that as the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, of standing up for values, standing up for global norms,” press chief Jen Psaki told reporters.
- GOP: The Republican response will be delivered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. As NPR notes, her profile rose amid the pandemic because she pushed back against many of the COVID rules advocated by federal officials.
- Progressives: This year, it won't just be Republicans responding. "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib will offer the perspective of progressives. Politico reports she is expected to go after centrist Democrats who opposed Biden's legislation on social spending and climate change. Coming just months ahead of the midterms, her speech may expose "the deep rifts within the Democratic Party that have marked Biden’s presidency," writes Holly Otterbein.
- Tlaib's critics: Axios reports that more mainstream Democrats are fuming at Tlaib. “It’s like keying your own car and slashing your own tires,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer tells the outlet. “It is astonishing that the radical left continues to promote a Democratic death wish, and sees no problem relegating our party to the permanent minority," says Rep. Filemon Vela. On his HBO show, meanwhile, Bill Maher said "it's like sacking your own quarterback," per Fox News.
- What Tlaib says: The congresswoman defended herself on Twitter: "Despite some sensational coverage, it’s simple: I’m giving a speech about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better agenda for the people," she wrote. "Look past the headlines & hear progressives’ vision for working with the President & Congress to deliver for our residents."
- Nuts and bolts: Biden in his speech will push Congress to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and the maximum Pell Grant to $2,000, per the Washington Post. He'll also push for a family paid-leave program and energy tax credits.
(Read more State of the Union Address
stories.)