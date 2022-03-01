Democrats Fume at Tlaib's State of the Union Plans

(Newser) – President Biden delivers his first State of the Union Address in prime time Tuesday night, with no shortage of big-ticket items to discuss. What to know ahead of the speech, which is scheduled to begin at 9pm Eastern:





Biden had planned on focusing mostly on domestic issues—the US pandemic response, worries about inflation, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, his stalled agenda in Congress, etc., reports the New York Times. Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine changed that. "I think people can expect to hear him position that as the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, of standing up for values, standing up for global norms,” press chief Jen Psaki told reporters. GOP: The Republican response will be delivered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. As NPR notes, her profile rose amid the pandemic because she pushed back against many of the COVID rules advocated by federal officials.