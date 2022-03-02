Biden: Putin Blew It, 'Badly Miscalcuated'

(Newser) – President Biden began his first State of the Union address Tuesday night with a focus on Ukraine, and he got a bipartisan standing ovation with his condemnation of Vladimir Putin's invasion. That big line early: "Freedom will always triumph over tyranny," he said, per CNN. Members of both parties were holding Ukrainian flags.

Putin: “Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," Biden said. "But he badly miscalculated.”

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," Biden said. "But he badly miscalculated.” US airspace: Biden also delivered a tangible piece of news, announcing that Russian airlines are banned from flying in US airspace. The US follows Canada, Britain, and the European Union in making the move. The main effect is that the Russian airline Aeroflot can no longer travel to or from the US, or even travel over the country en route to somewhere else, reports the New York Times. The Washington Post notes the ban also is expected to affect Volga-Dnepr Airlines, a Russian cargo carrier used by Boeing to move aircraft parts in the US.